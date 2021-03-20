Treasures: Bowl in grandmother's attic is a pretty big find

The pattern on the inside of this piece is called “Butterfly and Tulip” and on the outside it is “Inverted Fan and Feather.” The color is a deep rich amethyst, which was one of the two most noteworthy hues made by the manufacturer of this piece – the Dugan Glass Company of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Their other special color was “peach opalescence” and this piece in that beautiful peachy gold color with white edges can sell for upwards of $17,000. Unfortunately, the amethyst examples are somewhat more common and less valuable – but that value is still significant according to our working definition.

The Dugan Glass Company was founded by Thomas Dugan and W. G. Minnemayer in 1904 when they purchased the old Northwood Glass factory in Indiana. Pennsylvania. The Dugan Family left the business in 1913 and the enterprise was renamed the Diamond Glass Company, which continued to operate until the facility was destroyed by fire in 1931.

This piece was certainly made after 1908 (the year that the Fenton Glass Company produced the first carnival glass) but probably before 1920 and we think a circa 1915 date (with circa meaning plus or minus 10 years) is about right. “Carnival glass” gets something of bad rap and is also known as “dope glass,” “taffeta glass” and “poor man’s Tiffany.”