Treasures: Bronco toy horse most popular Mobo product

Shortly after the initial startup, the toy division was moved to the old Vickers Gun Works in Erith, and when the name "Mobile Toys" was rejected, "Mobo" was chosen instead. The symbol for the new company was a circus clown, and in later advertising, there was Mr. Mo and Miss Bo.

The piece in today's question is "Bronco," which was Mobo's most popular product. First made in 1947, it is said that schoolchildren chose the color scheme of red and yellow. Initially Bronco could only be ridden straight ahead, but in 1950, "magic steering" was introduced that allowed Bronco to be ridden straight ahead and steered either left or right.

In the photographs of K. P.'s Mobo Bronco, we see the emblem on the horse's chest, and we think there is a banner above that says "It Steers," which signifies this example was made after 1950. Unfortunately this model stayed in production until 1971, so we cannot narrow the time frame further.

The condition of this example is exceptionally good. K. P. still has the instruction pamphlet and we see some scattered spots of rust, but overall, the condition is above average assuming that Bronco still works. Insurance replacement value is in the $350 to $450 range.