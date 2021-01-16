Treasures: Cedar chest not quite an antique

Early European dowry or hope chests were handmade and could be extensively decorated with painted or carved designs. But by the beginning of the 20th century, the simple cedar chest was machine-made in a factory and tended to be rather plain. There could be raised panels on the sides and the top could be upholstered, but most that are found by today’s collectors are rather utilitarian.

In the 20th century there were two major manufacturers of cedar chests. The Lane Furniture Company of Altavista, Virginia, made cedar chests from about 1920 to 2001 (Lane’s actual time of existence was between 1912 and 2014). The maker of the chest in today’s question was The Roos Manufacturing Company of Forest Park (Chicago).

Roos was founded in 1871 by Edward Roos and was initially a maker of curtain rods and wooden boxes. Roos died in 1906 and his eldest son, Otto, took over. In 1916, the youngest son, Edward, began the Roos Cedar Chest Company, and in 1918, they opened another company called the Ed Roos Company of Forest Park, which also made cedar chests.