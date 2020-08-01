Treasures: Charming chair likely started as organ stool, hall chair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Helaine and Joe:

I have been unable to learn anything about this stool. My guess is that it is a Victorian organ stool. I hope you can solve the mystery for me.

Thank you,

M. T.

Dear M. T.

The first time we saw this letter it was titled "Weird Chair?" We agree, it is a weird chair, but we love weird things, and we love them even more if they have a bit of mystery about them.

We believe this piece actually started out as two very different pieces of furniture - an organ stool and a hall chair. At some point, their owner had a need to put the two together to create an organ stool with a high back for someone named Scott.

The name is written on the lower portion of the back. It could be a first name or a last name, the name of a child or perhaps an adult with special needs. Who knows for sure? Probably no one, but the speculation could go on for hours. And that is a large part of the charm of this make-do piece.