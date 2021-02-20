Treasures: China dinner plate likely sold as train ride souvenir

The Missouri Pacific Line (or MoPac, as it is sometimes called) was founded in 1872 and went out of business in 1997. The plate in today’s question appears either to be a dinner plate or perhaps a 10 1/2-inch diameter service or “place” plate used by the company in their dining cars. This particular one was probably sold as a souvenir, perhaps on the train or at the train station.

There are two distinct versions of this plate – the later one (1948-61) had a border featuring various state Capitols served by the railroad, while the earlier version had a border of floral motifs. Unfortunately, the plates with images of the various state Capitols are a bit rarer, more desirable, and yes, more monetarily valuable.

The plates were made for Missouri Pacific by the Onondaga Pottery Company of Syracuse, New York. The company can trace its origins to 1841, but 1871 is probably a firmer date. Most people know the company by the name Syracuse China Company, but they have reportedly been out of business since 2009.