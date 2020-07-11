Treasures: Colors, condition lessen squirrel paperweight's value

The first mark was a kiln with a spray of blossoms and two rooks, but in 1886 the mark was changed to the initials "RP." Every year after that a squiggle or flame was placed above and around the initials until 1900, when Roman numerals were impressed below the "RP" with "I" for 1901, "II" for 1902 and so forth.

On the piece belonging to S. L., the Roman numerals are "XXIX." This signifies that the squirrel figure was made in 1929. The only other mark on the bottom of the piece is an impressed (in this case, molded in) "TS" with the "S" superimposed over the "T."

This is the monogram for Sarah Alice Toohey, who was born in Cincinnati in 1872 and worked at Rookwood from 1887 (she was 15!) until 1931. She was an artist who hand-decorated pieces of Rookwood pottery for most of her career. In her later career, she took over the management of the glaze department.

In this case, however, Toohey designed the squirrel paperweight. It was part of the Rookwood's regular manufactured line and not part of their artistic production. With all this said, what is the monetary value of this squirrel paperweight with shape No. 6025?