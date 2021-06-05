Treasures: Cranberry-colored glass pitcher out of fashion but charming

She left the profession in 1880 to decorate glass for the Boston and Sandwich Glass Company and specialized in landscapes and depictions of animals until she left the company in 1884. Somehow, over time, her name has become associated with the charming decorations in white or pinkish enamel of children depicted in silhouette at play doing such things as rolling hoops, fishing, chasing butterflies, playing with a top and so forth.

It is now thought that the vast majority of this type of glass ware was made in Central Europe and had very little to do with either Boston and Sandwich or Mary Gregory. The base on the pitcher clearly indicates it was made in Bohemia (modern-day Czech Republic) and the extruded “claw” or “reeded” handle and extravagantly ruffled top tend to confirm this place of origin. It was made several decades before Czechoslovakia came into actual existence in 1918.

“Mary Gregory”-style decoration can be found on a wide variety of glass colors such as red, blue, green, cranberry, amethyst and clear/colorless. The clear/colorless examples are the most common, with amethyst and cranberry the most desired by collectors of this type of glass as a general rule.