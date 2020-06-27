Treasures: Cups, saucers not from famed Wedgwood factory

It is also reported in some sources that Ralph Wedgwood, who went out of business in 1836, might have marked some of his products "Wedgwood & Co." It needs to be understood that any piece marked "Wedgwood & Co" was not made by Josiah Wedgwood.

The cups and saucers belonging to M. C. have a great mark on them _ a unicorn against a blue background inside a triangle with "Wedgwood & Co Ltd" forming the base of the triangle. This is the mark of Wedgwood & Co Ltd of Tunstall, Staffordshire, England, which ran the Unicorn Pottery and Pinnox Works.

The firm was founded in 1860 and went out of business in 1965. Originally, they were part of Podmore, Walker & Co (1834-1859); Podmore also used the mark "Wedgwood" and "Wedgwood & Co." The unicorn inside a triangle was first used by Wedgwood & Co in 1936. And since we do not know when M. C. was married, we have to say her cups and saucers were made sometime between 1936 and 1965.

They belong to a category of items called "Dickensware," which is more often associated with Royal Doulton in the United Kingdom and Weller Pottery in the United States. The decorations on the cups and saucers are transfer-printed, and the pieces were probably once part of a tea set.