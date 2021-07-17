Treasures: Cut glass style not too popular in current antiques market

Dear Helaine and Joe:

I would appreciate any information you can give me on these three pieces of glass. The family lore says my great-great-great grandfather brought them from Scotland in the 1790s. I am sure that is incorrect. I would like to know the true history and origins of these pieces.

Thank you,

S. W. D.,

Dear S. W. D.:

You are right on the money with your feelings that your family lore is incorrect.

The pieces are certainly cut glass made in the United States, but there is no way that they were made in 1790, or anywhere near that date. It is absolutely true that American cut glass has been around for a very long time. But in the 18th and early 19th centuries, it was fairly simple with motifs such as panels, flutes and strawberry diamonds.

In the second half of the 19th century, things began to change. American glasshouses began faceting heavy, relatively thick, leaded glass blanks, and the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition of 1876 saw the flowering of American Brilliant Period cut glass.