Treasures: Damage to elegant centerpiece is a monetary value killer

Instead, the piece is most commonly used as either a mantel garniture (there were two matching pieces that often came with it, small compotes for the garniture) or as a table centerpiece (often with two diminutive candelabra). The centerpiece belonging to J. B. B. was made in a town that is better known for whaling and textile production.

The company's history begins in South Boston in 1837, when Deming Jarvis founded his glass works, which would later become the Mt. Washington Glass Company. In 1870, Jarvis moved his business to New Bedford, Massachusetts. Ten years later, silver designer Thomas Pairpoint left his job at the Meriden Britannia Company and established his silver plating operation in New Bedford, next door to the Mt. Washington Glass Company.

Among its array of products, Pairpoint made some metal mountings for the Mt. Washington Glass Company (and others) and in 1894 the two companies merged. In 1900, the entire operation became known as the Pairpoint Corporation, but between 1939 and 1970 they had several name changes and struggled to remain in business.