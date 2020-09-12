Treasures: Desk features glorious bold pattern

The second thing we notice is the wonderful grain in the oak that was used to make the piece. "Tiger stripe" oak might be used to describe it, but the pattern is so bold and so randomly scattered that it transcends most tiger stripe pieces and becomes a bold pattern all its own. And this is the glory of this otherwise rather plain desk. You might call it "tiger stripe with a vengeance."

The label found on the desk indicates it was made by the Herzog Art Furniture Company, which was also designated on the labels as the Herzog Table Company, both of Saginaw, Michigan. The part of the label we can read says they primarily made music cabinets, parlor and library tables, plus another item or category that we could not decipher.

Also on the label is the indication that Herzog initially shipped this to A. C. Robinson and Son in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, of Groundhog Day fame.

There is not a great deal known about the Herzog Art Furniture Company except that they were founded by John Herzog circa 1900 or a little before and merged with the Sonora Phonograph Company in 1923. The desk in today's question was made circa 1910 and is a style of Herzog furniture that seems to turn up quite often.