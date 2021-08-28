Treasures: Early highchair is charming, folksy

Once a chair like this was made, it was used by not just one child, but by the generations of children who followed. The split oak seat probably had to be replaced every 30 years or so during the period of its active use as a highchair, but the current seat appears to be mid-19th century or maybe a tad bit later.

As for the vestiges of red paint, this may or may not be original, but it is old, and like the split oak seat it has probably been with the chair since at least the mid-19th century. As for the age of the chair itself, it appears to have been made in the 1780 to 1820 time frame. A circa 1800 date is probably what we would assign to the piece.

As for its place of origin, all we can say is it was probably made somewhere in New England. Without more information we cannot rule out New York, Pennsylvania or Maryland. It would help to know where F. R. bought the chair, and where the person from whom she purchased it found it. These two bits of information could help immensely.

As for the monetary value, it is enhanced by both the fragmentary red paint (which should never, ever be touched except for a gentle cleaning) and by the old but not necessarily original split oak seat. It has a wonderful folky quality that should appeal to many collectors who love this sort of American children’s furniture.