Treasures: Glass pitcher depicts popular legend

Extensive collections could be found in museums such as the Houston Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Corning Museum, Corning, New York, the Sandwich Glass Museum in Sandwich, Massachusetts and institutions such as Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.

The pattern on the pitcher in today’s question is known as “Psyche and Cupid.” Its maker is unknown, but it is a pattern that is thought to have originated in the 1870s and was popular well into the 1880s. It can be found on a variety of different pieces, including celery vases, compotes, jam jars and covered sugar bowls, but most commonly on water pitchers.

The image on these pieces is based on "The Metamorphoses (The Golden Ass)" by Apuleius Madaurensis from the 2nd century AD. In the tale, a king and queen have three daughters — one so lovely that she receives worship from mortals and makes the goddess Venus jealous.

Venus sends Cupid (or Eros) to prick Psyche with his arrow to cause her to fall in love with an unsuitable or grotesque man. Instead, Cupid accidentally pricks himself and falls madly in love with the first person he sees – Psyche. The legend goes on and on, but this is the bare bones, and it is a tale that has fascinated artists and writers for many generations.