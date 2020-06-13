Treasures: Glass vessels likely from former Bohemia

The phrase "manufactured in occupied Germany" has us a little puzzled. Most American collectors are familiar with items made in "occupied Japan," and there are pieces that are marked "Occupied Germany," "Made in U.S. Zone Occupied Germany" or "Made in British Zone Occupied Germany" and so forth. But we do not believe the pieces were made there or in that time frame (1945-1952).

It is our opinion that at least the glass portion of the pair was made in the former Duchy/Kingdom of Bohemia, which after 1918 became part of Czechoslovakia. Everything about the glass vessels shouts Bohemia, from the thin layer of dark red cut through to reveal clear glass underneath, to the birds, foliage and "C" scroll decoration.

Bohemian mantel lusters come in an almost mind-boggling variety of colors and designs. They can be found in green (emerald to apple), red (ruby to cranberry with some pink found every now and then) amber and blue (from turquoise to cobalt and a few shades in between).

But the real variety is in the decoration. Some are intricately painted with portraits and landscapes, while some are cut through multiple layers of differently colored glass. The pair belonging to B. S. is in one of the more common colors and one of the least desirable decorations.