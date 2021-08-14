Treasures: Goodwill find is a Rose Medallion oval platter

The Chinese disdained these wares as being in bad taste, but Europeans loved them. Sea captains would fill the bottom of their ships with porcelain to act as ballast. Stones were often used for this purpose when the ship was outbound from Europe, but they were replaced with “china” for the return trip because it made the voyage much more profitable.

In the second half of the 17th century, a new color was added to the Chinese palette for porcelain decoration. It was pink — the Chinese called it the ”foreign color” — but it could range from a soft hue to one that was almost ruby in coloration. Collectors refer to the type of porcelain with this enamel coloration within its decorating scheme, “famille rose” or “rose family.”

Some of the most familiar examples of Chinese export with famille rose enamels are called “Rose Canton” and “Rose Medallion.” Both patterns have panels, or “medallions,” of decoration. Rose Canton was entirely floral, but in Rose Medallion, the floral panels alternate with others containing representations of people (birds and butterflies are also represented from time to time).