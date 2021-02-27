Treasures: Gruppe painting is a gem

In 1897, Gruppe moved his wife and family to the Netherlands, where he worked with the Hague School and also worked as a dealer, selling paintings by Dutch artists in the United States. The Gruppe family returned to New York City in 1913 just before the outbreak of World War I.

Back in New York, Gruppe joined a number of prestigious art clubs, including the American Watercolor Society, the National Arts Club, the New York Color Club, the Philadelphia Art Club and the interestingly named Salmagundi Club, which began its existence as the New York Sketch Class (later the New York Sketch Club).

Other than Gruppe, the Salmagundi Club included such members as N. C. Wyeth, Norman Rockwell and Louis Comfort Tiffany. It was founded in 1871, and many say its name was taken from a kind of hodgepodge stew that was often served to the members in the club’s early days. But it is really from a French word for “a desperate assembly of ideas, things or people.”

Gruppe had four children, all of whom were in the arts – one a cellist, another a sculptor, another a watercolorist. His son Emile Albert Gruppe (1896-1978) was also an artist who specialized in coastal and marine paintings like his father. Emile Gruppe was a member of the Cape Ann (Massachusetts) school of artists, and his work can bring strong prices.