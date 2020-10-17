Treasures: Hanging wall clock/thermometer is Louis XV style

We are fascinated with the thermometer, which is called a Reaumur thermometer, a type most Americans are not familiar with. It is named after Rene Antoine Ferchault de Reaumur, who first proposed his temperature scale in 1730. In the Reaumur scale (often abbreviated to "Re"), the freezing point of water is 0 and the boiling point is 80.

Some of the notations on this particular Reaumur thermometer are interesting. Often the freezing point on one of the instruments is noted as "glace," but on this example the notation is "rivieres gelees" - or "frozen rivers," which could just be a reference to frozen water. Other notations include "orangers," or "orange trees," but exactly what this means escapes us.

The first Reaumur thermometers used diluted ethanol alcohol, but later, mercury was employed as a better indicator of temperature. The example in today's question has lost its mercury, but this is only a minor deduction because in many cases the thermometers in these pieces are replacements. This one is original except for the loss of the poisonous mercury.