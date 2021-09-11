Treasures: Jardiniere appealing to midcentury modern collectors

Dear Helaine and Joe:

What can you tell me about this piece of pottery, which is marked “Roseville U. S. A. 411-4?” As you can see in the photographs, it is brownish with greenish overtones around the handles, leaf and berries. Any information would be appreciated.

Thank you,

Unsigned

Dear Unsigned:

Today’s item came in as a computer disk, which we hesitated to open, not knowing what the heck might be on it (we didn’t want to give our computer a “bad cold,” or heaven forbid, a virus).

But finally we did open it and found this attractive small jardiniere, which we have seen also called a planter. One person on eBay called it a “candy dish” (we smiled). The maker is obvious because of the big “Roseville” signature on the bottom.

This is for a pottery company that was founded in 1890 by J.F. Weaver in Roseville, Ohio. The company was incorporated in 1892 with George Young, a former company salesman, among the principals. Their products at that time were mainly utilitarian household items such as stoneware flowerpots.