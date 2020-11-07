Treasures: Lovely piece made by 'inventor of modern jewelry'

In 1905, Lalique opened a shop at 24 Place Vendome and showcased both his jewelry and glass objects, which were made at his workshop in Clairefontaine near Rambouillet. In 1907, perfumer Francois Coty saw Lalique's work and persuaded him to start making stylish perfume bottles. This began the transition of Rene Lalique from art nouveau jeweler to art deco glassmaker.

The Verrerie d'Alsace met Lalique's growing need for factory glass production. Pieces made before his death in 1945 are signed "R. Lalique, France," but from 1945 to 1977 they are signed "Lalique France," either with an acid-etched stencil or an engraved signature made by using a diamond point pencil.

There are actually two Lalique patterns, one called "Calypso," with five water sprites, and another called "Ondine," with six. An "Ondine" (or "Undine") is basically an elemental spirit based on the alchemical elements: earth, air, fire and water. The spirit associated with earth is the gnome; with air, the sylph; with fire, the salamander; and with water, the undine.