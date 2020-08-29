Treasures: Martingale was meant for a horse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Helaine and Joe:

Enclosed are photos of a belt with ornaments on it. There are six circles on it, and I think each one must have a special meaning. Can you tell me what they mean? Why was this made? What organization does it represent?

Sincerely,

C. H., Whitefield, New Hampshire

Dear C. H.:

One of the photos shows the owner bending this around in a circle like a belt, but the circumference is so small it would not fit even a person with a wasp-like waist. No, this is not a belt, and it was never meant for humans to wear.

This was designed to adorn a working draft horse as it pulled a wagon or some other conveyance, often in a parade or on May Day. The six circles are known to collectors as "horse brasses." They were used on a variety of horse tack including terrets, swingers, faceplates, rosettes, nameplates and martingales.

The piece is part of a martingale, but it probably never adorned a horse. Unfortunately, we are not horse people, so we can only relate what our research tells us. But in short (actually, very short), a "martingale" is a strap (i.e. a harness strap) that is sometimes called a "breast-strap."