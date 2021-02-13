Treasures: Master berry bowl has lovely, intricate design

We are reminded of the design work of Thomas Gibbons Hawkes (1846–1913), who was one of the titans of the cut glass industry. In particular we are reminded of his pattern 16, or “Coronet” (which this particular piece is not). Hawkes’ company was in business from 1880 until 1959. From 1885 to 1938 it is said that Hawkes cut glass was used in the White House.

Cut glass is extremely fragile, and it is unusual to find a piece that is not chipped in at least some small way. D. B. needs to examine this berry bowl very carefully to make sure there are no hidden defects because they are very easy to overlook among all the faceting and play of light.

D. B. should also look for a signature, which might be found in the center of her bowl. It will be very gray and hard to see, but if one huffs a breath on the surface it may show up. Also, turning the bowl in the light might create an angle in which a signature can be seen.

If a “Hawkes” (look for a bird and a trefoil motif) signature is found, the value of the piece would be enhanced. Prices for American Brilliant Period cut glass are a bit soft, and we would like to know a few things before offering a firm value. Still, this is an intricate design with suggestions it was done by Thomas G. Hawkes, and it probably should retail in the $350-$450 range if in perfect condition.