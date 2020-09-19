Treasures: McCoy planter seems to be popular with collectors

The Great Depression hit the company hard and in 1933, they reorganized as the Nelson McCoy Pottery Company and started producing commercial art wares instead of the crocks and jugs, which were no longer in high demand. The Nelson McCoy Pottery Company reportedly changed hands several times from 1967 to 1990 when it closed.

The collectors who love Nelson McCoy Pottery pieces are intrigued by the number of shapes and styles in which the wares were made. In planters alone it is possible to fine wishing wells, roosters, ducks pulling carts, clowns, monkeys, poodles, pheasant, swans, fish, elephants, turtles, zebras, rodeo scenes, violins, carriages with umbrellas and on and on and on.

Joe can remember his mother planting cacti in a grouping of three McCoy turtles and a duck pulling a cart that sat on a bookcase. These items are now gone because they were fragile and easily broken when used for their intended purpose. When we sell items in estate sales, we often find McCoy items stored in some dark corner along with utilitarian flower pots and the flotsam and jetsam used in both indoor and outdoor gardening.