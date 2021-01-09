Treasures: Monetary value of pottery depends on size

The body has a special name, but so does the decoration, which consists of raised lines with some gilding and what appears to be a little beading added for texture. This type of raised decoration is called “moriage” and was very difficult to make because it required semi-liquid clay called “slip” to be hand-piped through a bamboo tube to make all the raised detailing. Later, rubber syringes were used.

The piece has two marks on it, but neither turns up in any references we checked on the subject matter. One is probably the mark of the unknown artist responsible for all the painstaking moriage decoration, and the other might be for the person who made the ceramic body.

It is a shame that D. D. did not tell us the size of her piece because in Satsuma the most important component of value is the artistry of the design, but size can be a very important factor along with age and condition. We feel the piece is probably the size of a biscuit jar, but if it turns out to be smaller the price will be less than the quote and if it is larger the price will be greater.

If this piece is indeed the size of a biscuit jar it should have a fair market value of between $200 and $275. But D. D. should be aware that now is a tough time to sell because of the pandemic.