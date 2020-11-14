Treasures: Needlework lovely interpretation of 'The Woodcutter' painting

Landseer exhibited at the prestigious British Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in 1815 when he was just 13 years old. Landseer was elected an associate of the Academy at age 24 and in 1831 became a full academician at 29.

Landseer was both a sculptor and a painter with a concentration on the representation of animals such as dogs, horses, stags, big cats such as lions and birds of prey. But while he is most famous as an animalier, he also did portraits and genre scenes. His most famous works are actually the four bronze lions that adorn the base of Admiral Nelson's Monument in Trafalgar Square in London.

Landseer's other iconic images are perhaps "The Monarch of the Glen," which shows an antlered stag standing majestically in front of Scottish mountains, and "Alpine Mastiffs Reanimating a Distressed Traveler," which is thought to be the origin of the myth of the St. Bernard dogs with casts of brandy around their necks rescuing stranded mountain trekkers.

A year before his death in 1873, Landseer's family had him declared insane, but when he died, England mourned. Flags were flown at half-staff, homes and shops lowered their blinds, and the lions at the base of Nelson's monument were hung with wreaths. Landseer was buried in St. Paul's Cathedral.