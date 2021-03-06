Treasures: Overbed table a workhorse item

By the time the company relocated within the city they had started manufacturing seating for railroads, trolleys and subways. They had even developed a so-called “walkover” seat that could be rotated to face the way in which the train, subway or trolley was traveling – we supposed because some people get queasy when they have to ride backward to the direction of motion.

The company was sold in 1911 to J. P. Morgan and again in 1920 to the American Motor Body Company, which made closed car bodies for Ford, Hudson, Chalmers and Maxwell automobiles. Looking at this piece, we see it was made from oak and stylistically it looks very much other piece of utilitarian furniture made at the turn of the 20th century, and we do see a bit of very late Victorian Eastlake influence.

As far as the finish goes, we recommend S. C try cleaning it gently with mild soap and water. Then, she might try rubbing it down with a little bit of lemon oil and see how she likes the results. But please, no sandpaper and no harsh refinishing!

This piece was a workhorse. It was probably used daily for many years, and it has earned its scars as a badge of honor. S. C. must have liked the look before she bought it, and now would be a good time to appreciate it for its years of useful service.