Treasures: Piece is made of artistic soapstone

It's called soapstone because the softer grades feel similar to soap when touched. They say soapstone has been carved for thousands of years, but this piece was made sometime between 1891 and probably the start of World War I. We know this because of the scratched in “China” mark, which was placed there in response to the McKinley Tariff Act of 1890, and indicates where the piece was made.

What fascinates us about the piece is that one of the vessels is obviously a vase — but what about the second lower, bowl-like container? Is this for flowers, too? We think maybe not, and would like to suggest it may be a spill vase.

A “spill” is a strip of paper rolled up tightly or a slip of wood used to light a candle, lamp or pipe. (The word was derived from “spile,” which is a small wooden peg.) Victorian homes — and later homes without electricity — always had a spill container on the mantel that were ignited in the fireplace to light lamps, candles or cigars.

According to Harriet Beecher Stowe and her sister Catherine Beecher, “Lamps should be lighted with a strip of folded or rolled paper, of which a quantity should be kept around the house.” After around 1860, safety matches were available, but women’s magazines of that time published ways to make decorative spills.