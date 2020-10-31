Treasures: Piece is rare Moet & Chandon match safe

This is indeed an advertising match or vesta safe for Moet & Chandon's White Seal Champagne. The brand appears to have been heavily advertised in the early 20th century and perhaps a bit before. It should be mentioned that match safes were larger than true vesta cases, with match cases being about 2 1/2 inches long and vesta cases about 1 1/2 inches.

A "vesta" is a wax-coated string with chemicals at the end, and vesta cases generally have a hole where the vesta can be inserted to serve as a short-lived candle. The style of decoration on this case is art nouveau. On this piece, it is characterized by the curving lines and winged fairies swirling around a recently opened bottle of Moet & Chandon's White Seal.

The work is somewhat reminiscent of Czech artist Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939), who produced advertising posters for Moet & Chandon during the last decade of the 19th century. The piece is probably circa 1900, and it is somewhat unusual. M. V. should check around the flanges in the areas where the top and bottom sections fit together — she may find a mark for sterling silver or one for silver plate. It will make a big difference in value.