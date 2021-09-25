Treasures: Pitcher is artistically attractive, but out of fashion

But Fischer and his company will probably be remembered most for the wonderful reticulated faience wares such as the one in today’s question.

First, let us explain “reticulated,” which in pottery and porcelain terms generally refers to pierced work resulting in patterns — in this case a floral design.

The ewer is a double walled vessel, and an artist cut through the outer wall to form an intricate interlacing pattern of flowers and arabesques and created areas for cartouches or blank areas surrounded by an ornamental frame. Inside the frame, artists in this case painted scenes of butterflies among flowers and herons wading in a wetland.

The handle of this piece is a dolphin — rather fierce-looking, but still a dolphin — and under the spout, a mask of a bearded man, possibly the Roman god Neptune overseeing both fresh water and the sea. The image of the god of fresh water appearing on a ewer makes perfect metaphoric sense.

In addition, this piece is a type of pottery called “faience,” which is typically an earthenware glazed with a formula containing tin oxide to make it white. But it also occurred with colorful glazes that contained lead.