Treasures: Plank seat may keep settee's value down, but settee is stylish

Dear Helaine and Joe:

I found this settee in a local antiques shop and liked it so much that I purchased it for $150. Now I am concerned that I paid too much. What do you think?

Thank you,

L. R.

Dear L. R.:

First of all _ and most importantly _ we do not think you paid too much for this rather stylish solid wood (probably mahogany) settee that is now around 110 years old.

Second of all _ and perhaps more interestingly _ we had a difference of opinion as to exactly what the piece was. Helaine looked at the curvilinear lines and thought American Victorian Rococo Revival. But Joe looked at the neoclassical elements (essentially, the dolphin-enclosed oval backs) and thought Edwardian. Since Helaine does not like this term applied to anything but English furniture, Joe made it "English Edwardian."

At something of an impasse, Helaine called up some friends in the antiques business but did not receive a satisfactory answer until she spoke with an auctioneer who had some definite ideas about the piece. He said it looked like the maker was either R. J. Horner or George Flint _ both New York City cabinetmakers _ and he thought the piece was circa 1900.