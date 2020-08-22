Treasures: Platter has colorful history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings:

I would appreciate any information you might have on this colorful cow platter and its value. The marks on the back are not very good or distinguishable - it looks like a crown and a blue stamp. There are some impressed letters that appear to be "DERD." It is approximately 18 by 15 inches. It has four holes on the back for hanging, and we have found no initials or name on the front. My husband suggests there is a "Spanish cowboy" in the background.

Sincerely,

B. S., Richfield, Minnesota

Dear B. S.:

Yes, there is a tiny, shadowy herdsman on horseback in the background, but we doubt very seriously he is Spanish.

We have stared at the piece's marks until our eyes are collectively bleary, and we agree these are probably marks used by the Derby Porcelain Works, which was founded sometime in the 1750s, appropriately in the city of Derby in Derbyshire, England. The time is a little loose because we know that William Duesbury, who was a decorator in London, was buying undecorated porcelain from someone in the early 1750s.