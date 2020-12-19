Treasures: Porcelain Dresden coach in fair condition

Our money is on Kistner because we found one of this company’s coaches with four horses that is almost exactly like the one in today’s question – IF the piece belonging to M. L. is about 25 inches long and has the phrase “Voiture de Marriage de Napoleon 1er” (essentially “Marriage coach of Napoleon first”) inscribed on the base.

Napoleon’s crest is upon the door and the figures inside the coach should be representations of Napoleon and Josephine. It is thought that coaches such as this one were made circa 1900 or just a tad before, and they were manufactured in some quantity (in other words, they are not particularly uncommon and can be found in various sizes and configurations).

We now need to address the damage reported by M. L.. The first item is the missing whip in the driver’s hand and our research reveals that this fragile appendage almost never survived, and we could not find an example where the whip was still in place. What we did find was that sometimes this “whip hand” sometimes held reins.

As for the chip, it can be easily repaired and does not greatly affect the overall value. Most of the Dresden coaches we found had much more damage than those present on the example in today’s question. At auction, this piece should fetch $500 to $750 and retail in the $1,000 to $1,500 range.