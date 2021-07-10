Treasures: Porcelain figures are attractive, but carry stigma

Checking their online catalog – they are still very much in business – the casual shopper will find reproductions of everything from dolls, motion toys and pedal cars to trade signs, cut overlay glass, Christmas items, scrimshaw, canes and so forth. The list is long, and while A. A. Importing absolutely does not misrepresent their products as being “old” or “antique” in any way, some of their secondary customers do.

It is not unusual to walk into an antiques mall and see items out of the A. A. Importing catalog scattered among the older items. Often, there is no claim of age, just a price and maybe a generic description. Buyers need to beware – ask questions and do your proverbial homework before making a purchase.

These figures are post-World War II, probably circa 1970, probably made in Japan or possibly in Germany. Still, they are very attractive pieces and should be prized more for their beauty than age. The woman in her frilly hat carrying a tasseled purse and the man wearing a Napoleonic hat both have birds at their feet. Together they make a romantic pair.