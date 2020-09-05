Treasures: Pottery company was well known for colorful cookie jars like these

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good morning:

I am curious to know what you can tell me about this pair of cookie jars. I got them from my grandmother, and if I remember correctly, they were given to her by a pair of sisters who boarded with her, my mom and my uncle in Grand Island, Nebraska, during WWII. A friend tells me her family had the female and called it "Susie Cookie Jar." I am trying to find four identical sets for my four children, but all I can find have different patterns. Can you help?

Thanks,

H. H., Chicago

Dear H. H.:

We would never say this is an impossible task, but it is pretty darn close. But like horseshoes, hand grenades and thermonuclear weapons, close may have to be good enough.

First of all, it is important to know that although the jars are just marked "USA," they were made by the Shawnee Pottery Company of Zanesville, Ohio, which began operation in 1937 and went out of business in 1961. It should also be mentioned that during the WWII years of 1941 to 1946, Shawnee was taken over by the United States Army Air Corps and used as a supply depot and parts manufacturing facility.