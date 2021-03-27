Treasures: Prints purchased in Paris

Now we come to the prints in today’s question, which were made from images created by French artist Elisee Maclet, who was born in Lyon-en-Santerre, France in 1881 and died in Paris in 1962. Maclet is considered to be a “naïve artist” because he had no formal artistic training except for some lessons from his parish priest.

In his younger years he worked with his father as a gardener, but in 1906 he moved to Paris – despite his father’s objections – to pursue a career as an artist. He had something of a checkered career in that he had to use his talents doing odd jobs such as painting dolls and props that were used at the Moulin Rouge.

But Maclet also produced scenes of Paris, and in 1923, he acquired the patronage of the Austrian Baron von Fray, who financed Maclet’s in a painting expedition in the south of France. Maclet returned to Paris in 1932 and continued to paint even though he suffered from a mental illness.

The Maclet prints belonging to J. D, were produced by E. S. Hermann of New York City in an open – not limited – edition. These Maclet prints are widely available and have only a small value.