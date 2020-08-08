Treasures: Refinishing chair would lower its value

Sikes produced all sorts of chairs, from oak press backs and a variety of Windsor-type chairs to swivel office chairs, rocking chairs and Morris-style chairs in the Arts and Crafts mode. This last type of chair is generally the most desired of Sikes' products on today's market and has brought as much as $700 at auction. Sikes also produced some non-chair items such as tables that might be used with their chairs.

Except for the back braces, the chair in today's question might be called a "sack back" Windsor. Odd name, and we have seen the explanation that it was so called because a sack could be placed over the spindles that make up the back to keep the cold draft from blowing through during the winter. Colorful, interesting, but doubtful in our opinion.

A single Sikes high style Windsor armchair with a pierced central back-splat in the English style made from walnut with graceful turnings can sell at auction for as much as $850, but chairs such as the one in today's question bring much less. The last one we found had an auction estimate of $100 to $200 and failed to sell.

B. B.'s chair is probably from the 1920s or perhaps a tad earlier. But unless it is in need of repair, it should not be touched. A good clean and polish should do the trick; refinishing it would lower the value.