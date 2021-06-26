Treasures: Restored surface could increase candelabra's value

Dear Helaine and Joe:

I would appreciate your opinion on this five-cup, four-arm candelabra – I have only one. The finish, which might have once been silver plate, is now largely worn down to the base metal. It is an unusual style, and I would like to know its history and value.

Thank you,

L. K.

Dear L. K.:

The over-the-top, flamboyant American pianist Liberace got by with only one candelabra, so a single is probably OK for specific purposes. Pairs of the lighting devices do look elegant on dining room tables and even mantelpieces, but there are times when just one will have to do in a pinch.

The pierced, inverted central portion of the candelabra announces to the eye that it was made around the beginning of World War I – perhaps a little before or a little after. It was made in Cincinnati by a company founded in 1847 by Henry Homan and Asa Flagg.