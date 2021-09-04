Treasures: Sideboard needs to be examined in person by an expert

It is also said Barry made the finest American furniture in the Boulle mode, which involves inlaying with tortoiseshell, brass and sometimes silver or pewter. It is a type of furniture named for French cabinetmaker Andre-Charles Boule (1642-1732), who worked as master cabinetmaker for King Louis XIV of France.

When Thomas Jefferson was the United States’ second vice president — in office from 1797 to 1801 — he was headquartered in Philadelphia. Records show that Jefferson was a customer of Joseph Barry & Son. It is thought that after Jefferson was elected president in 1800, he may have taken some of Barry’s furniture with him to the new White House in Washington, D. C.

It should be noted that Barry also produced furniture in Baltimore. We wish we had better pictures of the piece and would like to know just how it is signed. We have seen references to a Barry paper label, and we have also seen his signature (Jos. B. Barry) in pencil on bare wood, but we have no idea what is on the piece in today’s question.