Treasures: Silhouettes tell an intriguing story

Dear Helaine and Joe,

I’ve done a little research on my pair of silhouettes. Although they don’t seem to have much value, I am interested in their history. Each is about 3 inches tall and wide with gilt hangers marked "Foster Bros. Boston." There is also a paper label on the backs stating "published by Foster Bros. Arlington and Boston MA."

Having this information will breathe life into little pieces that I’ve pretty much taken for granted. Looking forward to the story! Thank you.

— L.S., OH

Dear L.S.,

Foster Brothers was formed by Stephen Bartlett Foster (1856-1932) and John Roy Foster (1863-1931). The firm opened in 1893 in Boston, then moved to Arlington, where the brothers moved. Foster Brothers was really a family-run firm, which employed at least five of its members to run different aspects of the successful business.

Recognized for producing high-quality picture frames with carved and gilded details, the brothers followed the Arts and Crafts movement of the early 20th century. Their frames also used elements from early European frames, which worked well for the Boston School of artists at that time.