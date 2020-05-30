Treasures: Table's worth depends on location

This was also a time when furniture makers looked to the past for inspiration and felt free to incorporate design elements from earlier times. On R. O.'s table we see the "cabriole" or "S" curve legs terminating in ball and claw feet that are often associated with the Chippendale period of furniture, which began in the mid- 1700's.

Under the apron, which is the plain mahogany panel below the table's top, are the leg's so-called "knees" and these are decorated with machine scrolled leaf carvings. R. O. should note how smooth the inside of the leg is on the surface that cannot be readily seen. On a period Chippendale piece, the unseen surface would in all likelihood not have been so carefully finished.

The monetary worth of the table really depends on the part of the country in which it is being offered for sale. In large metropolitan areas in the Northeast and elsewhere, this is just "brown furniture," which is out of fashion. It is also a dining table with no matching chairs, and this too is a detriment. In these areas the value is in the $175 to $225 range.

However, away from these metropolitan areas, the table is seen as a useful space-saving device that has some style and versatility. In these locales, the retail monetary value would be nearly double the amount previously mentioned.