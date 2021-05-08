Treasures: Tintype photograph is desirable

It was something of a battle between photographs on paper and photographs on metal or glass. The “ambrotype,” which is a positive image developed on glass, came along in the 1850s. There is some thought that the name “ambrotype” was taken from the Greek for “immortal impression.”

The “tintype” or “melainotype” as it was first called was first described by Frenchman Adolphe-Alexandre Martin in 1853. The process was the same as that used on the ambrotype, but on a thick iron sheet (thus its other name “ferrotype”) that had been coated with a dark lacquer that can sometimes peel with age and destroy the monetary value of the photograph.

Tintypes came in a wide variety of sizes and quality. Most tintypes are rather small, and while many were taken in a professional photographic studio, large numbers were taken in booths at county fairs, at other large public gatherings or by itinerant photographs who worked on the sidewalk.

If the tintype in today’s question is as large as the photograph sent by J.S., it is essentially a “half plate” size, which is generally 4 ½ by 5 inches. This one would appear to be 4 by 6 inches, which is large for a tintype and a seldom found size. The photograph was professionally done, and the subjects are nice-looking people.