Treasures: Unclear whether Szabo painting is an original or print

His most famous image is "Man of the Golden West," which is a portrait of actor John Wayne dressed as the iconic Lone Ranger. His work is said to have been influenced by Rembrandt and Reubens. He is quoted in his artist's brochure as saying: "In my paintings I follow the footsteps of the Masters in the eternal search for the soul of man." Other than canvas, Szabo also painted on Masonite, brass and copper. He died in 1991.

The question we have about the Szabo image belonging to T. B. is whether or not it is an original or a giclee print on canvas. The word "giclee" comes for a French word meaning "to squirt" (no, we are not kidding) and refers to the fact that this type of image was created by using a high-tech inkjet printer that "squirted" the colors that form the image onto the canvas or paper.

It is impossible to tell from the photograph submitted by T. B. whether this is an original Szabo or a giclee print on canvas. We want to emphasize this because there are significant numbers of Szabo giclee reproductions on the market. We like this colorful, gritty image of a crusty pirate and his parrot, but we do have concerns about its originality.