Treasures: Unique table with decorative wood burning meant for decoration

Dear Helaine and Joe:

Attached are photos of a tilt-top table I inherited. I have no information about its origins or what the decoration might be. There are no markings. Can you enlighten me?

Thank you in advance,

L. P.

Dear L. P.

This is one of those moments when we look at a series of photographs and get a little bug-eyed as we say, "Wow! This is truly unique." By this we mean that this table is a one of a kind and is decorated in a surprising fashion.

Interestingly, this table probably started out its life as a plain, early 20th century reproduction of a mid to late 18th century English, mahogany, George III, tilt-top supper table. We suspect that originally this table's top was as flat and undecorated as a piece of blank paper.

Supper in the mid-18th century was a family affair and was sometimes served _ at least in upscale households _ on tilt-top supper tables that were stored with the top tilted up against a wall when not in use. The tops of the supper tables were often elaborately carved with fans, scrolls and floral decorations along with low galleried circular reserves around the outer edge.