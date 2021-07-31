Treasures: Vase is example of Jugendstil style

Jugendstil buildings — and objects — can have very blocky forms with naturalistic floral accents, and this seems to describe the vase in today’s question to a proverbial “T.” It is a miracle that the raised flowers that look something like hydrangea to us, but may indeed be apple blossoms, have not been mangled and extensively chipped. A few damages to the stem tendrils is not uncommon and if not unsightly is often referred to as “expected losses.” And impacts the value only slightly.

Now, let us discuss these being “Majolica.” Actually, there are two types of “Majolica” — one is spelled with a “j” and the other spelled with an “i.” In simplest terms, one is a tin-glazed earthenware and the other has a lead glaze. The tin glaze variety originated in Majorca in the 15th century and is version spelled and “i.” The lead glazed version — which the piece in today’s question resembles — is associated with Minton’s in England, which introduced this type of ware in the 1850s.

We think the vase indeed have a lead glaze, and we would identify it as being Jugendstil with applied floral decoration, but not as “Majolica.” We also believe it is pre World War I, and the product of an anonymous Austrian factory. This is quite a lot to suggest about an essentially unmarked piece, but we feel that we are on solid ground.