Treasures: What is 'tramp art'?

The fabrication of so-called "tramp art" required the dexterity of a skilled craftsman with a good sense of design and three dimensionality. Making these objects both large and small was not an activity conducive for a hobo riding the rails hither and yon with few possessions – and probably fewer artistic skills.

Turning to the frame belonging to K. G., it is a beautifully hand carved piece with various leaf shapes, crosses, flowers, diamonds, "X's" and fleur-de-lis – but there is no layering of wooden panels that would make this piece an example of "tramp art." Its shape is a typical late Victorian crisscross design (sometimes called a "cross corner" frame) and the decoration does suggest a French-Canadian origin.

The relief carved decoration appears to show maple and yellow birch leaves (yellow birch is the official tree of Quebec) along with Quebec's cross and fleur-de-lis symbols. The rest just seem to be motifs that appealed to the folk artist who created this very attractive piece as a personal expression of his (or her) home environment.

We feel that this piece was probably carved sometime between about 1885 and 1910, and we also think that K. G. got a good deal at the second-hand store. In an antiques shop run by a knowledgeable dealer K.G. would probably have had to pay somewhere between $100 to $150 to own this interesting frame.