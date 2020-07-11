Treasures: World's Fair connection to cup is unclear

When it arrived, a gong was struck five times, an American flag was unfurled, there was a 21-gun salute and the pageantry began. The fairgrounds now make up a large part of the University of Washington campus.

Collecting World's Fair items is a widespread hobby, but souvenirs other than postcards from the AYP are fairly uncommon. All sorts of things can be found including handkerchiefs, spoons, pennants, paperweights, plates, small trays, maps, tumblers and yes, punch cups.

We found one punch cup in custard glass engraved "AYP Seattle 1909," which is unquestionably a souvenir from the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition. Unfortunately, the cup in today's question appears to be inscribed only "1909 Chloe Jac_" (we could not see the rest) with no mention whatsoever of the AYP or Seattle.

This leads us to believe that L. A.'s family has some sort of family history that links the cup to that particular event, but sadly, family histories are notoriously unreliable. Most collectors would see no reason to associate the cup with this particular fair because it should have been engraved with "AYP" if it actually came from the event.