Tree house doesn't have to attach to tree

Question: Would it harm a tree if I built a simple tree house in it? It would be nothing elaborate: a deck, three walls and a roof. I was thinking of the nails that would have to be used to make firm steps for my grandchildren and for the support braces.

Answer: A few nails or bolts in a tree trunk will not harm the tree. The tree needs to be solid to begin with, or else the holes could allow insects and water to enter the trunk. The ladder going up to the tree can be attached to the house instead of the tree trunk to reduce the number of nails into the trunk.

A tree house can be built so it is around a tree trunk without actually being attached to the tree. The weight of the tree house doesn't have to be entirely supported by the tree. Support posts can be used to prop up portions of the house or even the whole tree house.

A more serious problem to look out for are power lines, not just the ones running down the back yards but also the one to the house. The tree house would need to be built carefully so that the power line is out of reach of the house itself and the occupants.

