Tree mulch can develop slime mold, cause harm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: I have shredded bark mulch on all of my flower beds. Lately, I have noticed what looks like wet cornmeal on the mulch. These areas turn foamy and then turn leathery before turning into a brown powder. I spray them with the hose, but the spots just keep turning up in new places.

Answer: Your mulch has what used to be called "dog vomit fungus." Now it is considered to be an organism called a "slime mold." There are around 1,000 species of slime molds around the world, and they are very interesting. They normally live freely as single cells. They feed on bacteria, fungi and yeast cells that are decomposing the mulch and are probably very abundant. As long as the mulch remains damp, all of the organisms will grow.

At some point, the slime molds can chemically signal to one another to aggregate together -- a process that is not completely understood. They form a large organism that may only have a single cell wall but is filled with cell nuclei.

Slime molds like the one in your yard can move and, if separated a little bit, can re-form into one piece. When in the multicellular form, slime molds can change the function of the cells. They can create stalks that have spores on top that can float on the wind to new locations. Each part of the main body, the stalks and the spores, were formerly single-celled organisms living independently.