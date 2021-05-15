Trees have their own protection, do not need paint

Question: I am planting some 6- to 10-foot-tall fruit trees and a couple of small shade trees. Is there really a benefit to painting the tree trunks or wrapping them in that spiral wrap stuff?

Answer: How many trees do you see in nature that are painted or wrapped? Tree trunks do not normally need to be painted or wrapped in plastic pipe, wire or cloth. However, there are times when tree wrap can help protect the tree. Trees have bark to protect the live cambium tissue growing right under the bark. This cambium tissue needs protection from mammals eating it, from insects boring through it, and from sunlight heating it or sunburning it with ultraviolet light.

When a tree grows from a seed in a sunny location, it produces thicker bark on the sunny side of the tree. When we buy a tree that was growing in a field, we rarely plant it facing the same direction it was growing in the field. The small trees you are planting are probably growing in pots and have been moved so many times no one can know which way they were oriented in the past.