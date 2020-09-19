Trees shed leaves to maintain water balance

We have been advised to remove the trees or cut off the branches. That would leave a large, empty area in the woods. We don't want to do that. How long should we wait to see if the tree branches are OK?

A: You will need to wait a few weeks at least. The brown leaves are dead, but they may not fall off the tree as they normally would because they are not going through the normal fall leaf-drop process. In the fall, trees take the nutrients from the leaves back into the branches. Then they form an abscission layer that walls off the leaf from the stem. The leaf then falls off.

The heat-damaged leaves are on branches that may also be heat-damaged. They may not form an abscission layer, so the leaves may remain on the tree into the winter.

The natural response for a tree that loses a bunch of leaves in the summer is to grow more leaves. This requires nutrients and water from the branches, trunk and roots. The fire may have damaged all three of those areas, but it will be difficult to figure out how much damage there is to those areas.