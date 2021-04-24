Trends for the 2021 growing season

The COVID-19 gardening boom that started last summer is going strong for 2021 as gardening centers are seeing people starting earlier and not letting limited outdoor space get in the way of planting.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen a huge uptick in people wanting to garden,” said Andrew Balfe, manager of annuals at Gethsemane Garden Center in Chicago. “A lot of industries were hard hit, but I think that garden centers across the country had a record year because people were trapped at home and they were either gardening more than they used to, or people were trying something new that they had thought about and now had time to go out and try.”

If you’re feeling the urge to get back to the garden but don’t have a yard, Balfe suggests planting a container garden and letting nature take over your porch or balcony. “We know that many of our customers don’t have space for a big garden. You’re working on a balcony but there’s a lot that you can do. A lot of plants, especially annuals, do well in containers,” he said.

“There’s an old adage about container gardens: thriller, filler, spiller,” Balfe said. “When you’re doing a container, you want to have something that catches the eye, something that fills in, and something that trails over.”